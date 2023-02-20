FSB detained more than 30 people in three regions in the case of embezzlement in the FIU

In Ingushetia, North Ossetia and Moscow, the FSB detained more than 30 members of an organized criminal group in the case of large-scale embezzlement in the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR). On Monday, February 20, reports RIA News.

It is reported that the group stole more than two billion rubles from the FIU. It included former and current employees of the fund and Russian Post JSC. From 2019 to 2021, in Ingushetia, they illegally and without the knowledge of local residents recalculated pensions, after which they transferred them to the accounts of the Russian Post branch of the republic and cashed them out.

Legal payments were issued to pensioners in post offices, and illegally received after recalculations were stolen. Reporting documentation was forged by organized crime groups.

On the fact of embezzlement of funds, a criminal case was initiated under part 4 of article 159 (“Fraud on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Members of the group were charged and placed in custody.

Earlier it was reported that a young man who killed a friend and stole 2.7 million rubles will be tried in Khanty-Mansiysk.