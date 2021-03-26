Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained members of an extremist group in Rostov-on-Don: they were preparing acts of vandalism against government buildings. On Friday, March 26, reports TASS with reference to the law enforcement agency.

According to the FSB, the three detainees made homemade incendiary devices according to instructions that came to them from Poland. In addition, three more vandals were brought in for interrogation. They confess.

The alleged organizer of the group claims that the radical views of the extremists were formed under the influence of one of the Polish Telegram channels.

In March, the suspects spread anti-state slogans and slogans on the facades of the city’s buildings. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened under Article 214 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Vandalism based on political hatred”).