Employees of the FSB and the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) detained in Moscow a member of the gang, Shamil Basayev, who participated in the attack on the Pskov paratroopers in Chechnya in 2000. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Public Relations Center (DSP) of the FSB.

As specified in the department, we are talking about a native of Chechnya, German Arbinin, who did not incur criminal punishment for the crime.

The official representative of the TFR Svetlana Petrenko said that Arbinin was detained on Tuesday, March 23rd. In the near future, he will be charged with armed rebellion, participation in a gang and encroachment on the lives of military personnel. The investigation plans to seek the arrest of Arbinin.

On February 29, 2000, members of an armed group led by Shamil Basayev and Amir ibn al-Khattab attacked the military of the 6th company of the 104th regiment of the 76th Pskov Airborne Division near the village of Ulus-Kert. The offensive was carried out from three sides, while at the same time, the servicemen were targeted with Kalashnikov assault rifles.

During the many hours of battle, 84 paratroopers were killed, only six survived. For courage and heroism, 22 soldiers and officers were awarded the title of Hero of Russia, and 21 – posthumously. Basayev’s gang lost more than 500 people in this battle.