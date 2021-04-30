Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained lawyer Ivan Pavlov in a Moscow hotel as part of a criminal case. It is reported by TASS with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

It is clarified that Pavlov was detained after a search in his room in the capital’s hotel. Other details of the detention are not provided.

A colleague of the detainee’s lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov told the agency that the search and detention are related to the professional activities of a lawyer. He clarified that the detention took place not in Pavlov’s apartment, but in a hotel room. “We do not know anything yet, including who is carrying out the investigative actions, on what basis. Pavlov has been detained, ”Smirnov said.

According to the defender, the search is also carried out at the IT-specialist of “Team 29” Igor Dorfman in St. Petersburg.

Ivan Pavlov is defending in court the former journalist of the Kommersant publication Ivan Safronov, who is accused of treason. He also represents the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), which the prosecutor’s office demanded to be recognized as an extremist organization.