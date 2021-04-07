Employees of the regional department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Simferopol for a large bribe of 7.5 million rubles. Olga Postnova, Senior Assistant to the Head of the Regional Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), reported this to Lente.ru.

In February, the entrepreneur, through intermediaries, asked the head of the Interior Ministry’s Investigation Department for assistance in terminating the investigation into the fraud case. The policeman agreed to help for a monetary reward.

A police officer was detained while receiving a bribe in one of the city’s cafes. Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Taking a bribe by an official on an especially large scale”).

Earlier it was reported that the former director of the Department of Transport and Roads of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug is accused of accepting a bribe from a businessman with an expensive car. In addition, he and three heads of commercial companies were accused of embezzling 920 million rubles from the budget.