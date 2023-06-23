FSB detained five people who tried to take out radioactive cesium to discredit the Russian Armed Forces

The FSB detained five people who tried to take out radioactive cesium to discredit the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces). This is reported RIA News with reference to the TsOS FSB of Russia.

According to the department, intelligence officers, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, identified a group that illegally bought cesium in order to export it abroad later. It is noted that the detainees were supervised by a citizen of Ukraine. In total, the defendants planned to transport one kilogram of radioactive cesium-137 for $3.5 million. They were going to use it for deliveries using weapons of mass destruction in order to discredit Russia during a special military operation (SVO).

The detainees have now been arrested. A case was initiated under Article 220 (“Illegal handling of radioactive substances”) and Article 30, Article 226.1 (“Preparation for smuggling of radioactive substances”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.