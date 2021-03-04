FSB officers detained Arman Arakelyan, a Communist deputy of the Chelyabinsk Region Legislative Assembly from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, and brought him for questioning to the Investigative Committee of Russia. This was reported to URA.RU by sources in the regional parliament.

The reasons for the arrest of the parliamentarian are still unknown. The regional departments of the FSB and the TFR declined to comment. The source suggests that the security forces could become interested in the deputy in connection with the bribery case in the municipal budgetary institution “Operation of external engineering networks of the city of Chelyabinsk.” A version is also being put forward that information could appear on Arakelyan as a result of the seizure of documents carried out by FSB officers in the Chelyabinsk office of the South Ural Federal Highway Administration.

The deputy is suspected of bribing a South Ural official, a source told Znak.com. One of the detained leaders testified against the parliamentarian.

Arakelyan owns the Dorstroygroup company, which at the end of February won a contract for the construction of a road in Chelyabinsk worth 100 million rubles. The company also signed contracts for the construction and repair of city roads for 349 million rubles.

On March 4, FSB officers are conducting searches in the company’s office. On March 5, law enforcement officers intend to elect a measure of restraint to the deputy.

Arakelyan was elected to the legislative assembly of the Chelyabinsk region in the fall of 2020. Initially, he was nominated for the United Russia primaries and was an agreed candidate for the United Russia list. But as a result of the preliminary vote, he lost the primaries to two uncoordinated candidates. After that, Arakelyan joined the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and was elected from the Communists. Previously, he was a deputy of the Kalininsky District Council of Chelyabinsk.