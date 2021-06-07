Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained an agent of the Ukrainian special services. This was announced on Monday, June 7, by the Public Relations Center (DSP) of the FSB, reports TASS…

As specified, at the moment, a citizen of Ukraine Semenyak Aleksey Petrovich has been expelled from Russia. It was possible to establish that his work was coordinated by Timur Gasimov, Senior Operational Officer for Particularly Important Cases of the 2nd Division of the 1st Directorate of the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of State Interests in Information Security (DKIB), and Timur Gasimov, Deputy Head of the 2nd Division of the 1st Directorate of the DKIB SBU, Igor Chernyak.

It is noted that the man conducted intelligence activities on the territory of the Russian Federation, but was unable to undermine its external security.

The Ukrainian was banned from entering Russia for 25 years. According to the DSP, he left the country on Thursday, June 3.