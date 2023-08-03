FSB detained the head of the Ministry of Health of the Samara region Benyan and his deputy

FSB officers detained the Minister of Health of the Samara Region Armen Benyan and his deputy Aslanbek Mayramukaev. This is reported Base.

According to the publication, operatives conduct searches in their offices. The reason for the arrest is still unknown.

Mairamukaev oversees the Department of Pharmacy, Medical Equipment and Logistics.

Benyan was appointed to the ministerial post in 2020.

On June 6, it was reported that the FSB detained the former acting minister of health of the Kherson region. He is accused of embezzling 26.5 million rubles, which were intended to pay salaries to employees of the Kherson City Clinical Hospital. According to the investigation, the crime was committed by him in the period from September 1, 2022 to April 14, 2023 using his official position. The former official has been taken into custody.