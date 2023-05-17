In Transbaikalia, Dagestan and the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the FSB detained four accomplices of Islamists from the Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham international terrorist organization (ITO) banned in the Russian Federation. This was reported on Wednesday, May 17, in the special service.

According to the FSB, the suspects regularly transferred money to the accounts of militants in Syria, sharing the ideology of the MTO and supporting them. Also, the detainees followed the instructions received from the functionaries of the banned organization.

The FSB clarified that the terrorists used the funds they received to purchase weapons, vehicles, ammunition, and also used them to promote the activities of the MTO.

Criminal cases were initiated under Part 1.1 of Art. 205.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Assistance to terrorist activities”).

Earlier, on March 3, the FSB also reported that they had detained accomplices of a terrorist organization in Moscow, the Kirov and Penza regions.

Also on May 10, it became known that a group of five people who were planning to commit a terrorist attack were detained in Balashikha near Moscow. The young people were going to infiltrate the territory of the military unit and blow up the equipment located there.