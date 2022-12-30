FSB detained a man who was preparing a terrorist attack in the North Caucasus on the order of Ukrainian special services

The FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the North Caucasus, prepared by order of the Ukrainian special services. This is reported TASS with reference to the Center for Public Relations (TsOS) of the FSB.

Special service soldiers detained a resident of Ukraine. It is noted that he was a supporter of the nationalist ideology and came to Russia through the channel of labor migration.

In his dwelling they found “ready-to-use means of terror.” The man pleaded guilty. In fact, a case was initiated under the article on the preparation of a terrorist attack.

Earlier it became known that in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) a suspect was detained in transferring data on Russian troops to Kyiv.