The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack in Tambov, which was being prepared by a 17-year-old teenager. Reported by RIA News with reference to the FSB Public Relations Center.

The department said that in the apartment rented by the young man, they found materials for creating a bomb, as well as “communication equipment containing Internet instructions for its assembly and use.”

The teenager was detained. The Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Tambov Region opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Preparation for a terrorist act”). At the moment, the question of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided.

Earlier in Krasnoyarsk, FSB officers detained supporters of the terrorist organization Katiba Tawhid Wal-Jihad, banned in Russia. The terrorists’ assistants turned out to be immigrants from Central Asia. One of them was detained at the Krasnoyarsk airport. It was established that he planned to travel abroad to participate in armed clashes on the side of the militants. The rest of the participants were detained at their places of residence.