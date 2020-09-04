In the Minusinsk district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained a 15-year-old teenager who, according to the investigation, was preparing a terrorist attack at a school. This was reported on Friday, September 4, to Lente.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the ICR, the detainee last spring decided to stage a terrorist attack at the school. To do this, he studied the instructions, found the necessary components and assembled four explosive devices, which he kept in a non-residential building. The teenager could not bring his intention to the end, since he was detained by FSB operatives.

During the interrogation, the detainee fully admitted his guilt and repented of his deed. Currently, he is suspected under part 1 of article 30 and part 1 of article 205 (“Preparation for a terrorist act”) and article 205.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities”).

In addition, the teenager is suspected of committing crimes under part 1 of article 222.1 (“Illegal storage and carrying of explosive devices”) and part 1 of article 223.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal manufacture of explosive devices”). The investigation intends to petition for his arrest.

Earlier, the Russian FSB showed footage of the arrest of 13 Russians suspected of preparing attacks on schools, police stations and crowded places.