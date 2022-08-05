FSB announced the prevention of a terrorist attack planned by a supporter of the “Right Sector” in the KChR

FSB officers detained a supporter of the “Right Sector” (the organization is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) for preparing a terrorist attack in Karachay-Cherkessia. On Friday, August 5, reports TASS.

According to the agency, the man was going to blow up the prosecutor’s office and the military enlistment office, then he planned to leave Russia for Ukraine. The security forces seized from him two homemade bombs with a capacity of three kilograms of TNT, components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device (IED), schemes of approaches to the buildings of the prosecutor’s office and the military registration and enlistment office. Correspondence with members of the banned organization and its symbols were also found in his apartment.

Special service officers opened a criminal case under articles on preparation for a terrorist act and participation in an extremist organization.

