Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia prevented a terrorist attack in a school in Penza. On Wednesday, March 10, reports TASS with reference to the Public Relations Center (DSP) of the intelligence service.

According to the DSP, the teenager was going to attack an educational institution with a hunting rifle in April. The suspect has already been detained. In addition to the gun, gunpowder and communications equipment containing instructions for making an improvised explosive device (IED) were seized from the teenager.

In turn, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) reported that the detainee was a 16-year-old teenager. He planned the attack out of “dislike and hostility” towards his classmates and teachers.

On the eve of the detention in Penza, the teenager was reported by Baza. According to the newspaper, the suspect comes from the village of Verkhniy Lomov. He told the administrator of the group in one of the social networks that his classmates did not treat him with due respect and that he was going to “punish” them by organizing a massacre.

At the same time, the teenager said that at home he had a gun left over from his grandfather, and he would take the gunpowder from his uncle. Law enforcement officers learned about the young man’s plans and detained him. During a search of the teenager’s house, the operatives actually found the gun he was talking about.

A criminal case was initiated against the detainee under Articles 30 and 105 (“Preparation for murder”), as well as under Article 205 (“Terrorist act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.