FSB announced the arrest of a Russian who was preparing an assassination attempt on Sergei Aksenov

The FSB detained a Russian recruited by the Ukrainian special services who was preparing an assassination attempt on the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. On Monday, July 3, reports TASS.

According to the security forces, the Russian, born in 1988, was trained in mine-explosive business and reconnaissance and subversive activities on the territory of Ukraine. His goal was the head of the Republic of Crimea. The attacker was detained while trying to take an explosive device from the cache.

On June 29, the FSB detained a local resident in the LPR who had passed information about the Russian military to the SBU.