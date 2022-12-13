FSB of Russia: a resident of Abakan, who tried to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was detained for attempted treason

FSB officers detained a resident of Abakan in the Republic of Khakassia on suspicion of attempted treason. About it TASS reported in the center of public relations of the FSB.

The man was detained at the Krasnoyarsk airport while trying to leave the country. The special services established that the Russian was going to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine and participate in hostilities on the side of the enemy. A criminal case has been initiated.

An Abakan resident was previously prosecuted for vandalism committed by him on the administrative buildings of the authorities.

On September 14, it was reported that the FSB detained a resident of Vladivostok on suspicion of treason. He was engaged in collecting secret information for the military intelligence of Ukraine. The man was transmitting data on military facilities in Primorye. He committed treason in the form of espionage, performing the task of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the FSB noted.