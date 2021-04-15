At Vnukovo airport, FSB officers detained a Russian who tried to bring migrants into Russia by bribing a border guard. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the intelligence service, the detainee was going to bring seven citizens of one of the CIS countries into the country for a bribe, but was detained at the time of the transfer of money. The amount of the bribe was not disclosed.

A criminal case was initiated against the Russian under Part 3 of Article 291 (“Giving a bribe to an official”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that a court in Chita sentenced seven members of an organized criminal group (OCG) to imprisonment for illegal legalization and employment of migrants in the Trans-Baikal Territory. Their terms of imprisonment ranged from one and a half to four years. The criminals issued fake documents to foreigners about passing exams in the Russian language, the history of Russia and the basics of Russian legislation, and bribed employees of medical institutions for positive conclusions about the state of health of migrants.