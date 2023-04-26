FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack at the naval hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry in Simferopol

The FSB prevented a terrorist attack at the naval hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry in Simferopol. This is reported RIA News.

Special service fighters detained a Russian citizen who was planning a terrorist attack. During the search, an improvised explosive device with striking elements in the form of nails and an improvised incendiary explosive device were confiscated from him.

In fact, a case was initiated under the article on an attempted terrorist attack and the illegal acquisition and storage of explosives. The investigation into the case continues.

Earlier it became known that the FSB of Russia in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region detained a member of a pro-Ukrainian organization on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack in the city.