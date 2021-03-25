Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Russian Guard, detained in Moscow a member of Shamil Basayev’s gang, German Arbinin, who is suspected of participating in the attack on the paratroopers of the 6th company of the 104th regiment of the 76th Pskov Airborne Division in 2000. This was announced on Thursday, March 25, by an official representative of the Investigative Committee (SC) RF Svetlana Petrenko.

“During the investigation on March 23, 2021, in cooperation with units of the FSB of Russia and the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the North Caucasus Federal District, on suspicion of committing crimes under Art. 279, part 2 of Art. 209, art. 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (armed rebellion, participation in a gang and encroachment on the life of servicemen), a member of Basayev’s gang, German Arbinin, was detained in Moscow, ”- follows from the message.

It is noted that he will be charged with committing these crimes in the near future.

“In connection with the special gravity of the crimes committed, the investigation plans to file a petition before the court for the election of a preventive measure against Arbinin in the form of detention,” the RF IC stressed.

The attack on the servicemen took place on February 29, 2000. As a result, 84 servicemen were killed, and four were injured of varying severity. The investigation of the criminal case continues, Petrenko said.

“Investigation of a criminal case on the fact of an armed attack on February 29, 2000 in a mountainous and wooded area near the village of Ulus-Kert, Shatoy District of the Chechen Republic, by a united armed gang under the general leadership of Basayev and Khattab, against servicemen of the 6th company of the 104th regiment of the 76th Pskov division of the Airborne Forces, ”the message says.

Earlier, on February 18, the investigation identified three militants from the gang of Shamil Basayev and Emir Khattab, who were involved in the 2000 attack on the police officers of the Perm Region Main Department of Internal Affairs and servicemen in Chechnya. As a result of the attack, 33 law enforcement officers were killed and 102 people were injured of varying severity. In addition, 10 employees were captured and subsequently killed.