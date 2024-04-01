In the Rostov region, the FSB detained a man for interacting with terrorists

In the Rostov region, FSB officers detained a resident of Novoshakhtinsk, who joined a terrorist organization and was ready to commit sabotage and terrorist attacks. The Russian FSB Directorate for the region reported this to Lenta.ru.

Investigators opened a criminal case against the detainee under Article 205.5 (“Organization of the activities of a terrorist organization and participation in its activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. His communications equipment was confiscated.

According to investigators, the man contacted a representative of the terrorist organization and confirmed his participation in it. He also stated that he was ready to commit sabotage and terrorist attacks in the interests of terrorists. It is not specified which organization we are talking about.