FSB declassified testimony of Wehrmacht General von Erdmannsdorff about executions in the USSR

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has declassified the testimony of Wehrmacht General Gottfried von Erdmannsdorff, who signed about 125 death sentences, about crimes committed in the USSR. The materials were published on website departments.

Erdmannsdorff was captured along with his staff in 1944 during the Mogilev offensive operation of the Red Army. During the investigation in Minsk, he gave detailed testimony about his participation in the war against the USSR.

“I personally approved 120-125 death sentences handed down by the secret field police to Soviet citizens who had connections with the partisans. All of them were shot and their bodies burned,” the general said.