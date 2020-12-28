Russian FSB officers carried out a large-scale operation to detain clandestine gunsmiths, thereby suspending criminal activity in 13 regions of the country. TASS…

As specified in the Center for Public Relations, the special operation was carried out by the Federal Security Service with the assistance of the internal affairs bodies and representatives of the National Guard. The places of its holding were: Karelia, Primorsky Krai, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Leningrad, Moscow, Murmansk, Tver, Tomsk, Chelyabinsk and Yaroslavl regions.

On suspicion of illegal modernization and circulation of civilian weapons, 28 gunsmiths were detained, 11 clandestine workshops were liquidated. During the searches, 123 units of firearms of domestic and foreign production, as well as more than nine thousand cartridges, were seized from illegal circulation.

Earlier it was reported that the FSB found underground gunsmiths in Crimea.