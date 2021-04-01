Employees of the FSB of Russia, as well as the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Tax Service are searching the offices of the consulting company “Business-Garant” in the Russian regions. This is reported by RBC with reference to a source.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, employees of law enforcement agencies also conduct searches at the clients of tax consultants in the Samara, Ulyanovsk regions and Tatarstan.

“Business Guarantor” is suspected of a major VAT fraud in Russia, they could create conditions for clients to avoid paying taxes. This fact is being checked.

It is clarified that the company has been working in the field of accounting and tax consulting for about 15 years and has about 14 thousand clients. Among other services, she helped firms “reduce tax payments.”

On March 30, it was reported that the FSB had detained Acting Deputy Prime Minister of the Stavropol Territory Roman Petrashov on suspicion of major fraud. According to the investigation, from 2013 to 2015, Petrashov received 130 million rubles for assistance in concluding contract and subcontract agreements for the development of gas and oil fields.