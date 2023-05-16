FSB: Former US Consulate Officer Robert Shonov Arrested in Russia

FSB investigators charged Robert Shonov, an employee of the US consulate in Vladivostok, with collaborating on a confidential basis. This is reported TASS.

The security forces detained him and then interrogated him. He is charged under article 275.1 (“Cooperation on a confidential basis with a foreign state, international or foreign organization”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Shonov was sent under arrest to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. He faces up to eight years in prison.

The press service of the Frunzensky District Court clarified to Lente.ru that the ex-employee of the American consulate did not agree with Russia’s actions in Ukraine, and then he began to correspond with the US representative to assist in activities that were deliberately directed against Russia’s security.