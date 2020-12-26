In the Saratov region, employees of the regional department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a foreigner who repeatedly violated the law in Russia for trying to escape from the country. About this on Saturday, December 26, reports “Moskovsky Komsomolets” with reference to the press service of the FSB.

According to the press service, a repeat offender from the CIS is suspected of illegally crossing the border. As a defendant in a criminal case, the man fled from the court. Previously, he was repeatedly convicted of serious crimes. After the arrest, he was arrested. He faces a prison term, and then deportation to his homeland.

On December 17, it was reported that the 45-year-old thief in law Levan Abuladze, known in criminal circles as Levan Sukhumsky, escaped from the court in Vladimir.