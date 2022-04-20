FSB detains six more members of Basayev’s gang who attacked Pskov paratroopers in Chechnya

Employees of the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Russian Guard detained six members of Shamil Basayev’s gang, who were involved in the attack on Pskov paratroopers in Chechnya in 2000. About it TASS reported in the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The defendants in the criminal case were caught in St. Petersburg and Tatarstan.

On February 29, 2000, in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Ulus-Kert, militants led by Basayev and Khattab attacked the military of the 6th company of the 104th regiment of the 76th Pskov division of the Airborne Forces. The attack lasted until the morning of March 1, 2000. As a result of the attack, 84 servicemen were killed, four more were injured of varying severity. For courage and heroism, 22 soldiers and officers were awarded the title of Hero of Russia, 21 of them posthumously.

Basayev’s gang lost more than 500 people in the battle.

Shamil Basaev is a terrorist, one of the leaders of the Chechen separatist movement and leaders of the unrecognized Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, in whose government he held high positions. He organized a number of high-profile terrorist attacks in Russia, including hostage-taking in Beslan and Dubrovka. Basayev was liquidated on July 10, 2006 during a special operation in Ingushetia.

Amir ibn al-Khattab is a mercenary, Islamist terrorist and warlord originally from Saudi Arabia.