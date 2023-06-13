FSB detained ex-employees of the defense industry enterprise who were preparing terrorist attacks on the order of Ukraine

The FSB detained former employees of a Russian enterprise of the military-industrial complex (OPK) on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks on the territory of the country on the order of Ukrainian intelligence. This is reported Interfax with reference to the Center for Public Relations of the department.

The detainees cooperated with the Ukrainian special service and intended to commit acts of sabotage in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

According to the FSB, they were recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. They are accused of transferring documents and samples of weapons and military equipment to the Russian army. Also, Ukrainian agents were preparing terrorist attacks on the railways, which are used to supply units of the Russian Armed Forces located in the zone of a special military operation.

A criminal case of treason was initiated against the accused, and they confessed. They seized a bomb, documents relevant to the investigation and 150 thousand dollars. Ex-employees are now on trial in the Kursk region.