FSB: 6 employees of the British embassy in Moscow stripped of accreditation for intelligence

The Russian FSB has convicted six employees of the political department of the British embassy in Moscow of intelligence and subversive work. This was reported by TASS with reference to the department’s public relations center.

The diplomats have been stripped of their accreditation. The Russian special service intends to seek their expulsion from the country and early termination of their missions to Russia.

TV channel “Russia 24” released the names and photographs of the diplomats: Jessica Davenport, Grace Elwyn, Andrew Daft Cullum, Catherine MacDonnal, Thomas John Hickson and Blake Pattel.

The FSB said that the FCO Directorate was transformed into a secret service and coordinated subversive policies to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. Since May 2023, this structure has been headed by Chris Allan, who transferred from the Department for International Trade. He was also the former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

The FSB has documentary materials confirming London’s coordinating role in the escalation of the international military-political situation.