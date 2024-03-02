The FSB called on not to disseminate false information about the CTO in Ingushetia

The Russian FSB Directorate for Ingushetia appealed to residents of the republic not to disseminate false information about the progress of the counter-terrorist operation (CTO) in Karabulak. This is reported by RIA News.

The intelligence service warned that such a violation would result in criminal liability. Public dissemination of knowingly false information about circumstances that pose a threat to the life and safety of citizens is punishable by restriction of freedom for up to three years.

The CTO regime was introduced in the Ingush Karabulak on the evening of March 2. The militants who were planning terrorist crimes were blocked there. When attempting to arrest them, they opened fire on law enforcement officers, and a fight ensued. Residents of houses adjacent to the emergency area were evacuated.