FSB during the battle prevented the penetration of the Ukrainian DRG into the Bryansk region

The border guards of the FSB entered into battle with Ukrainian saboteurs who were trying to penetrate the territory of the Bryansk region. This is reported Base.

According to the publication, on the afternoon of August 15, Russian border guards, driving around the state border section in an armored personnel carrier, noticed a group of unknown people with backpacks in the area of ​​1.3 kilometers from Ukraine between the villages of Kurkovichi and Lomakovka. They opened fire on the border guards with machine guns, they managed to squeeze them out of the territory of Russia with return fire.

As a result of the battle, an attempt to penetrate the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) was prevented. After a shootout from Ukraine, mortar shelling of Russian territory began – eight shells were fired, a veterinarian of a Bryansk dairy farm received a shell shock.