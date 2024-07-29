FSB shows video of arrest of Russian planning to blow up Russian Defense Ministry vehicle

The arrest of a Russian citizen who planned to blow up a vehicle of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was captured on video. The recording is published by TASS.

The recording shows the man taking a black package out of a hiding place and handing it over to the girl. Together they try to put it in a backpack, after which they hurry to escape from the scene. However, at this time they are detained by FSB officers.

They throw people to the ground and then handcuff them. The man said on camera that he came to the place to pick up a package. According to him, he was approached earlier by a man who introduced himself as an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In the backpack, the security forces find objects that look like TNT blocks. The detainees showed where they were stored.

Earlier it was reported that a man had been detained. On the enemy’s orders, he was supposed to blow up a military service vehicle. A criminal case has been opened on preparations for a terrorist attack.