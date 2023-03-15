FSB declassified documents on mass executions of citizens by Lithuanian punishers during the war

The FSB has declassified archival documents testifying to the participation of Lithuanian punishers in the mass executions of Soviet citizens during the Great Patriotic War. Materials published on site departments.

They say that Nazi Germany attracted Baltic nationalists to carry out punitive operations in the occupied territory of the USSR. In a memorandum to the Military Council of the Army, dated October 24, 1944, Colonel Nikolai Mitrofanov, head of the Smersh military counterintelligence department, reports that in Mariampol, Alytus and Vilkovysh districts, accomplices of the invaders shot and executed over 20 thousand Soviet citizens, among them were mainly Jews and communists.

In Serey of the Lithuanian SSR in 1941, secret police officers and members of the Šaulis military-nationalist organization shot almost 2,000 Jews and 45 communists. During interrogation, one of the punishers said that they took Jewish families in their entirety, including even infants, and brought them under escort to the military town of Mariampol. 7.7 thousand Jews of different ages were driven there, they were not given any water or food. On the third day they were all shot.