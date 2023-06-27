The FSB announced the termination of the case against the head of PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin about an armed rebellion

The case of an armed rebellion against the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin has been dismissed. This is reported TASS with reference to the TsOS FSB.

During the investigation, it was found that the participants in the rebellion stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime.

On June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Russian military had allegedly attacked the rear camps of the group. He threatened to use force and destroy anyone who would block the way for the PMC fighters. After that, a criminal case was initiated against Prigozhin on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the information of the head of the PMC “Wagner” about the strike. They called these statements an informational provocation.

On the evening of June 24, Prigozhin, after holding talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, announced that his military was turning around and heading to field camps. According to the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, the criminal case against Prigozhin will be dropped.