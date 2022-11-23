In the Voronezh region, sabotage at energy and military facilities was prevented

The FSB announced the prevention of sabotage at energy and military facilities in the Voronezh region. On Wednesday, November 23, reports TASS.

According to the intelligence service, the security forces tried to capture the ringleader and two of his accomplices at the moment they were extracting sabotage funds from a cache on the outskirts of Voronezh. However, the suspects put up active resistance and during the battle were destroyed by the FSB special forces.

“The federal security service on the territory of the Voronezh region thwarted an attempt to commit sabotage at military and energy facilities in the region by members of a clandestine cell of supporters of the Ukrainian nationalist ideology,” the FSB said.

During the search, the security forces seized ready-to-use explosive devices and their components, as well as cold and firearms, ammunition of various calibers, and means of secret communications.