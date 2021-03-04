The FSB prevented a terrorist attack at an energy facility in the Kaliningrad region. It is reported by TASS with reference to the department’s public relations center.

A suspect was detained who intended to commit a sabotage. He turned out to be a citizen of Russia. He was prompted to commit a crime by hatred of the authorities in the country. An improvised explosive device was confiscated from him.

On February 17, it was reported that FSB officers detained a group of Islamists who were preparing terrorist attacks in the North Caucasus. The suicide belt and bombs were seized from them. The special operation was carried out in the Crimea, Krasnodar Territory, Rostov Region and the Karachay-Cherkess Republic. The activities of 19 members of the terrorist organization At-Takfir wal-Hijra, banned in Russia, were suppressed. During the searches, a suicide belt, improvised explosive devices, a machine gun and an assault rifle were seized from them. Weapons and ammunition were hidden in a cache in the forest. Ten people were arrested, the FSB said.