FSB: Approved sentence of 19.5 years to Colonel of Ukrainian intelligence Shtyblikov

Convicted in Russia to 19.5 years in a colony, Colonel of the illegal intelligence of Ukraine Dmitry Shtyblikov approved the sentence. This was reported TASS in the center of public relations of the FSB.

The Court of Appeal upheld the decision in the criminal case of treason against a Ukrainian officer from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.