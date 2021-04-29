Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained 16 members of the youth radical community of Ukraine “MKU”, who were preparing explosions and armed attacks. This is reported on Thursday, April 29, by the FSB of Russia.

“In <...> Irkutsk, Krasnodar, Saratov, Tambov, Tyumen, Chita, Anapa, Krasnodar Territory, Pushchino, Moscow Region, Pereslavl-Zalessky, Yaroslavl Region, 16 supporters of the Ukrainian youth radical community“ M.K.U. ”were detained. in the statement.

According to the service, the head of the community Yegor Krasnov from Ukraine coordinated the activities of the group on the territory of the Russian Federation. It is noted that the involvement of new members of the organization was carried out in stages.

First, Krasnov suggested that potential members of the group put extremist inscriptions on buildings, then beat a homeless person or a representative of youth subcultures. After that, the participants had to attack citizens, law enforcement officers with weapons, set fire to and blow up the buildings of the authorities.

Moreover, according to Investigative Committee (IC) of RussiaKrasnov, through correspondence on social networks, persuaded Russian Aleksei Narzyaev to commit two murders on extremist grounds. Taking into account Narzyaev’s mental illness, in January of this year, the Moscow Regional Court issued a ruling applying compulsory medical measures to him.

The actions of a criminal organization provide for signs of a crime under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, adds the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The FSB also clarified that during the searches, cold weapons were seized from the detainees. In addition, they found extremist attributes, data on committed and planned terrorist and extremist crimes, video reports on violent actions that were sent to the leader of the group, as well as correspondence with him.

Earlier in March, the security forces detained 14 participants of the “M.K.U.” in Gelendzhik and Yaroslavl. According to the FSB, members of the organization conducted “training” on the homeless and burned the banner of Victory.