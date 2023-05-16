FSB detained a 25-year-old Ukrainian spy for passing data on the Vostok group

FSB officers stopped the criminal activities of a 25-year-old Ukrainian spy who was collecting and transmitting data on Russian military facilities and equipment of the Vostok group. This is reported RIA News with reference to the department’s public relations center.

The woman was placed under arrest in a criminal case initiated against her under an article on espionage. Her identity is not revealed.

According to the Russian intelligence service, a Ukrainian citizen transmitted information about objects, the location of military equipment, fortifications and combat positions of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) in the Kyiv region. The detainee was found to have equipment in which geospatial information about the deployment of the Vostok group of troops was found.