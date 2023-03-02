FSB announced an operation to destroy Ukrainian saboteurs in the Bryansk region

In the border area of ​​the Bryansk region, a special operation is being carried out to destroy armed Ukrainian saboteurs who crossed the state border of Russia. This was announced on Thursday, March 2 TASS in the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

Measures to eliminate violators of the state border are being carried out in the Klimovsky district of the region with the interaction of the FSB with the forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Local residents were injured in the attack of saboteurs

Earlier, a TASS source, citing Russian law enforcement agencies, said that a clash with Ukrainian saboteurs began in the region. At the same time, during the clashes there are dead and wounded among civilians.

A group of Ukrainian saboteurs entered two villages, taking local residents hostage in one of them. Soldiers of the National Guard engaged in clashes with opponents

According to Governor Oleksandr Bogomaz, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) has penetrated the territory of the region. One person died as a result of her attack.

From Ukraine, the DRG penetrated into the territory of the Klimovsky district in the village of Lyubechane. Saboteurs fired at a moving car Alexander Bogomazhead of the Bryansk region

He noted that the Russian Armed Forces are already working to search for and destroy saboteurs.

One of the victims is a child.

Deputy Governor Andrey Bardukov spoke about a child injured in the region. The official noted that the boy’s life is not in danger. “There is a minor injury. I can’t say yet, the surgeons haven’t examined him yet – he’s going in an ambulance to the hospital, ”he explained.

The attackers could take up to six people hostage.

According to TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies, Ukrainian saboteurs can hold up to six people hostage.

Under the attack of saboteurs were two villages – Lyubechany and Sushany, located nearby in the Klimovsky district. Up to six civilians are currently being held hostage. TASS source

He also said that several dozens of armed saboteurs entered the territory of the region. Their exact number was not given by the source.

In turn, a local resident said TASSthat Ukrainian saboteurs who entered the Bryansk region took hostage and then released the paramedic from the village of Lyubechane, who was driving a private car from the village of Novy Ropsk.

During the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs, a paramedic from the village of Lubechane was captured, he has now been released. The health worker was driving a personal car from the village of Novy Ropsk, was alone in the cabin local resident – in conversation with TASS

According to him, the locals are in their houses, closing the windows, no one can leave, the sounds of shooting are heard.