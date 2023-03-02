FSB: Ukrainian saboteurs who violated the border of the Russian Federation received an artillery strike

Ukrainian saboteurs who violated the state border of Russia received an artillery strike after they were forced back out of the country. This was reported in the center of public relations of the FSB, reports TASS.

The enemy, who ended up on the territory of Ukraine, was subjected to a massive artillery strike. As a result of the measures taken, the sortie of Ukrainian saboteurs in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region was stopped.

Earlier on March 2, the FSB announced the discovery of a large number of explosive devices in the area after the penetration of saboteurs. The sappers were engaged in their demining.

According to the intelligence service, as a result of an attack by a sabotage group, a civilian was killed, and an 11-year-old schoolboy received a gunshot wound.