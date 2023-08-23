The FSB announced a massive artillery strike on the DRG during a breakthrough in the Bryansk region

A massive artillery strike was inflicted on a sabotage and reconnaissance group that was trying to penetrate into the Bryansk region from Ukraine. This is reported TASS with reference to the FSB of Russia.

The state border was not violated.

The department reported that Russian border guards, together with units of the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard, stopped the enemy’s attempt to penetrate Russian territory.

Earlier on August 23, it was reported that in several districts of the Bryansk region, the search for the remains of a group of Ukrainian saboteurs continues. In Klimovsky, Novozybkovsky, Klintsovsky and Starodubsky districts, the security forces announced the “Interception” plan. The personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is in the first stage of readiness, and the “Fortress” plan has also been introduced for defense in several police departments. A permit system has been installed in the villages of Novye Yurkovichi and Churovichi.

The search for members of the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) is carried out with the involvement of helicopters.

About 50 people, armed with machine guns and grenades, tried to break through on August 22 under the cover of mortar fire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Chernihiv region. They were met with return fire by Russian border guards, the National Guard and military personnel.