Staff of the Federal Safety Service (FSB) and the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) carried out searches of Deputy Power Minister Anatoly Tikhonov, Deputy Basic Director of the Russian Power Company Igor Kozhukhovsky and different officers of the Ministry of Power. This was reported by Kommersant.

The searches within the division happened as a part of a prison case on alleged fraud on an particularly giant scale (half 4 of article 159 of the Prison Code of the Russian Federation). The publication claims that investigators and workers of the “P” (business) division of the FSB financial safety service got here to the places of work and flats of officers, the place they had been alleged to seize paperwork and digital carriers with data. The searches, in response to the newspaper, weren’t sanctioned by the courtroom – they had been formalized as pressing investigative actions.

Based on the ICR, the thefts had been dedicated inside the framework of the State Program “Power Effectivity and Power Growth” for 2013–2015, which supplied funding for measures to develop the state data system of the gasoline and power advanced, entrusted to the Russian Power Company. For this exercise, 968 million rubles had been allotted from the price range of the Ministry of Power, a part of which was stolen.

A supply of Kommersant within the ICR confirmed the actual fact of investigative actions within the case of fraud, however didn’t disclose particulars.