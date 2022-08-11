The FS Group, through the subsidiaries Anas and Rfi, has launched tenders for an amount exceeding 3 billion euros affecting roads, highways and high-speed railways. The RFI call, worth 1.1 billion euros, concerns the passer-by and the Florence high speed stationwhile the Anas notices are worth 2 billion euros and refer to both new works and maintenance works.

Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning reveals some details concerning these works. Starting from the Florence high-speed station: the loop of the new fast line will develop for approx 7 kilometers underground with two parallel tunnels on average at a depth of about 20 meters, completed with two terminal sections on the surface, to be precise to the north between the stations of Firenze Castello and Firenze Rifredi and to the south near the station of Firenze Campo di Marte. However, the times for the construction of the station are still long: the turning on of the cutter, which will officially start the excavation work, should take place by March 30 next year, with the first train that will be able to stop at the Foster station in Florence in the first half of 2028.

As for the Anas calls, on the other hand, there are ten published in the Official Gazette, nine of which are intended for new works and only one of the ten, with a total value of 160 million euros, which involves the execution of scheduled maintenance works of the paving of the road and motorway network under management. “The goal is to develop road infrastructures, in agreement with the local area, to provide support to the production areas, with certainty of costs, travel times, accessibility of transfers and quality of service. The commitment is to raise the levels of comfort and safety of the road network, offering a safer travel“Anas explained about this tenth call, which concerns the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont, Tuscany and Umbria.