Polo Infrastrutture FS and MIT launch the “Rules. A security for your security”

The campaign to raise awareness on railway and road safety, compliance with the rules and behaviors to be adopted in the station, in the vicinity of tracks and level crossings promoted by the Infrastructure Pole of the FS group and sponsored by Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. It is the first initiative signed in synergy by Italian railway network And Anascompanies that together manage around 50,000 kilometers of arterial roads between railway lines and roads on which around 10,000 trains and 8 million vehicles circulate every day.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Goal of the campaignRules. A security for your safety” is to invite people not to underestimate the dangers that can occur as a result of improperly crossing the tracks on foot, on two-wheeled vehicles or by car, but also in crossing the yellow line marked on the ground on each station platform. Distraction and an excess of sense of security, also due to the improper use of electronic devices such as smartphones and earphones, can endanger one’s safety and cause serious accidents: “Just drive” is the recommendation that Anas continuously addresses all motorists to avoid risks and bad driving habits due to non-compliance with the rules of the Highway Code.

It is therefore important to be aware of and always pay attention to the transit of trains. For these causes every year on average occur approx 250 accidents at level crossings, which in 10% of cases resulted in serious or fatal consequences, and there were over 2,600 undue presences on the tracks or along the line which, between deaths and serious injuries, were fatal in about 200 cases. Numerous episodes which also cause significant delays in railway traffic. A topic of common interest on which raise awareness public opinion to discourage incorrect habits and to spread a culture of virtuous behaviour, emphasizing the close correlation between our most precious asset, life, and a broken rule.

A rule that is not respected or a few seconds of inattention could lead to irreparable consequences. The campaign plan includes billboards in the main Italian stations, dissemination of videos and digital content on web and social channels aimed at citizens, travellers, stakeholders, institutions and the staff of the same Italian State Railways group. The philosophy of the campaign is to promote the good life through messages that refer to family values ​​and situations that could be lost in the event of incautious behaviour. On the portal Italian FS The page dedicated to the campaign is online with a valuable vademecum of rules to be respected at the station and near the platforms.

Subscribe to the newsletter

