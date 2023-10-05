Better connectivity along roads and railways reaching rural areas and urban centres, the mission of the FS Italiane Group combines physical infrastructures – which FS covers with 17 thousand km of railways and 32 thousand km of roads – with digital ones.

He illustrated it Luigi FerrarisCEO of FS Italiane, who in his speech at the first edition of ComoLake – Next Generation Innovations confirmed what has already been presented in the Group’s ten-year industrial plan which sees digitalisation and innovation as the enabling factors for all activities. And the number one of the Group presented Gigabit Rail&Roada project that aims to implement connectivity across the entire territory through optical fiber along the railway lines and expanding the 5G signal for the entire country system.

The institutional and corporate interventions of the first day of the so-called “digital Cernobbio” focused on the digital development of Italy and Europe. A theme, that of digital, which pushed Ferraris to list the next challenges awaiting Italy in the short term and to which FS can provide an important contribution. First of all, the exponential growth of digital data, followed by the parallel activities of transport, storage and dissemination and, finally, the offer of digital services to citizens and businesses.

Among the concrete examples, the CEO of FS cited the possibility of bring fiber optics to the 2,200 active railway stations which, together with public administrations, are the nerve center of urban areas, and in over 500 stations which today are no longer used for mobility, but which can bring better connectivity to neighboring or rural areas and push towards greater competitiveness of the sectors industrial and agricultural sector of the country.

All characteristics that lead Gigabit Rail & Road to be fully synergistic with the objectives of the strategy for the digital single market of the European Commission, also integrating the interventions already foreseen by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) which has the greater objective of intensifying the digitalization of the country.