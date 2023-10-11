“The PNRR has awarded the FS Group over 26 billion euros, making our company the largest contractor in the country”. He said it the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato Luigi Ferrarisspeaking remotely at the International Business Exchange Conference, organized in New York by Newest Corporation.

“The funds included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, however, are not the only ones that our Group has dedicated to improving mobility – Ferraris specified – we have defined an ambitious plan that provides for over 200 billion euros of investments in the next decade dedicated to reducing the infrastructural gap between the northern and southern areas of the country and to strengthening interconnections between ports and airports, railway stations and freight terminals”.

In particular, 180 billion euros will be invested by the Infrastructure Hub, 18 billion euros by the Passenger Hub and almost 3 billion euros by the Logistics Hub, “to renew the terminals, logistics platforms and convoys”. Behind these numbers, according to Ferraris there are two precise objectives: “to increase our rail transport capacity by 20% in ten years and to double the share of goods traveling by train”. Precise objectives that also have a clear sustainable implication. Furthermore, reliable and efficient shared transport can also prove effective for tourism, as highlighted by the CEO of FS “based on quality, capable of meeting growth expectations but taking into account respect for the delicate landscape and environmental balance, part of the surprising Italian heritage”.

Furthermore, FS’s commitment to modernizing the country’s mobility is increasingly combined with a strong commitment to the international dimension with the aim of increasing international revenues from 1.8 billion euros in 2019 to around 5 billion in 2031.