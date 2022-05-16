While FS cannot boast an always perfect management of the Italian railway lines, in particular observing the often macroscopic delays even on fast routes as well as on peripheral ones, its ambition is to go to operate and invest a lot beyond our borders. Without forgetting that its core business must necessarily remain on the sections of Italy that need a lot of effort to really allow the ‘tour’ of the national economy.

With the new Industrial Plan 2022/2031 the strategic reorganization of the Ferrovie dello Stato Group will start. Four macro Poles – Infrastructure, Passengers, Logistics, Urban – and investments of over 190 billion should mark the path traced by FS over the next ten years. Planning on the entire life cycle of infrastructural works with close coordination between the subjects of the territories involved; maximum boost to collective passenger and rail freight transport; supervision of activities related to real estate assets, services and urban regeneration, all with a view to an ever greater and coherent integration between different transport systems: these will be the main areas on which the Industrial and Strategic Plan of FS is developed, in order to achieve the objectives of environmental, economic and social sustainability.

The plan was presented on Monday 16 May, in Rome Termini, by the President of FS Italiane, Nicoletta Giadrossi, and by the Chief Executive Officer, Luigi Ferraris. “We work to make our infrastructures increasingly modern, interconnected and resilient and mobility services tailored to the different needs of our customers. We intend to promote multimodal collective transport, and more sustainable also in urban areas, double the share of rail freight transport, contribute to the ecological transition not only by making the use of the train more attractive but also by self-producing at least 40% of our own from renewable sources. consistent energy requirement. The Plan provides for the hiring of 40,000 people over its time span”, Explained Luigi Ferraris, CEO of the FS Group.

On an international level, the FS Group wants to guarantee a single control over the activity, aiming to generate further value in the countries where it is already present: France, Spain, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands and the United Kingdomor. At an extra-European level, Ferrovie dello Stato aims to export integrated know-how also through partnerships.