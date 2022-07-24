The State Railways Groupled by Luigi Ferraris, has signed an expansion of half a billion of the credit line stipulated in 2021. From the initial 2.5 billion, the line will reach 3 billion euros; in addition, the number of financial institutions ready to support the commitment of the railway group and its subsidiaries will increase from six to eight.

The original syndicate of the lenders, initially composed of Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, (which on this occasion increased its stake) Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Crédit Agricole CIB, CaixaBank and Banca Popolare di Sondrio, were joined by BNL – Group BNP Paribas and Banco BPM. “Despite a market context characterized by volatility and rises, the expansion took place without an increase in the pricing conditions envisaged in the original contract.“, Reads a press release issued by FS.

The operation follows the recent placement of a green bond fully subscribed by the European Investment Bank, for an amount of 200 million euros, and the bilateral operations finalized between 2020 and 2021 with purposes in line with the principles of the so-called ESG finance. The acronym corresponds to Environmental, i.e. environmental, Social and Governance. Investment decisions based on ESG finance are based on environmental proposals, on projects attentive to the inclusion and well-being of workers, and on choices in the board of directors that are more open, for example in the presence of women.

The credit line for FS is linked to four Key Performance Indicators. Two are transversal objectives for the Group – such as the improvement of a sustainability rating and the reduction of the gender gap in top positions – and two are distinctive and specific objectives, in the field of sustainable mobility and accessibility in stations, relating to projects of the main operating companies of the Group, RFI and Trenitalia. All the so-called KPIs would have already been achieved in 2021.