The online edition of the Financial Times offers an in-depth look at the international ambitions of the FS Group led by CEO Luigi Ferraris. He does so by proposing excerpts from a long conversation with the Chief International Officer of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Carlo Palasciano in which the Group’s projects and objectives are explored, which intends to offer more and more high-speed connections between major European cities such as Brussels, Amsterdam and Berlin , taking advantage of the liberalization of the European railway system that started in 2019.

Europe, therefore, as a large domestic market. A vision that emerged in the FS Group’s ten-year Business Plan and has also been reaffirmed several times by the CEO Luigi Ferraris, who underlined FS’s objective “to triple its international turnover, going from approximately 1.8 billion current euro to over 5”. All while placing Italy and the renewal of its infrastructure in the foreground. “Our Business Plan, which reaches 2032, has among its main objectives the investment of 200 billion, 180 of which to upgrade and modernize the country’s railway and road infrastructures”, explains Ferraris, commenting on the interest of the British newspaper towards FS international strategies. Ferraris’ words are confirmed by the commitment of the FS Group in the development of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan which entrusts the Ferrovie dello Stato companies with approximately 25 billion euros and identifies the main station in Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, leader of the Infrastructure Pole contracting. Beyond the PNRR, however, there are many works in the country in which FS is engaged in the modernization and strengthening of the network, to bridge the infrastructural gap between the north and south of Italy and, among the objectives, increase the transport capacity of the railway network of at least 20%.

FS, adds Ferraris, “also looks to the international market, to export our technological know-how and to increase our presence in Europe by exploiting the opportunities offered by the opening and liberalization of the European railway market. This new panorama opens up interesting prospects in High Speed, as has already happened for some time in local passenger transport, without forgetting the Logistics sector”.

In the international field, Ferrovie dello Stato is certainly not starting from scratch but, as Carlo Palasciano also recalled in an interview with the Financial Times, it can count on a well-established path in Spain (with Iryo) and France (with Trenitalia France). “Our Frecciarossa in Europe – remarked Luigi Ferraris – is traveling with very high occupancy rates, and in a few years it will also be able to quickly connect Milan with Monaco, in collaboration with the Germans of DB, but other routes are also conceivable as of today. This commitment and positive impetus of the FS Group in Europe is also demonstrated by the results achieved in recent weeks, with the winning of new local transport concessions in Germany, in the Land of Leipzig, with our Netinera or in the Netherlands, on road, with Qbuzz buses”.

Among the new routes, as underlined in the focus of the Financial Times, there could also be the Brussels-Amsterdam. The objective remains the same: to make the train a more attractive option for passengers also for connecting the major European capitals, thus developing increasingly sustainable mobility. A green mission that also concerns the transport of goods. Indeed, the development of intermodal logistics and the modal switch from road to rail remains one of the main goals of Ferrovie dello Stato at a national and European level “as evidenced by the recent acquisition in Germany of Exploris, a rail freight holding company, by our Tx Logistics – recalled Ferraris – which makes us the second freight transport operator in the German country”.